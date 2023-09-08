CONCERN is growing for the welfare of a man who is missing from Colchester, prompting a police to launch a public appeal.
Lloyd Kearny, 40, is described as white and approximately 6ft tall, and was last seen in a dark blue/black tracksuit.
He drives a black van and has links to Chelmsford.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are appealing for the public’s help to find Lloyd Kearny, 40, who is missing from Colchester.
"We are concerned for his welfare and need to find him to make sure he’s ok.
"Anyone who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 999, quoting incident 19 of 8 September.
