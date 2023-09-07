A major Essex road is blocked this afternoon with drivers facing long delays after a three-vehicle crash.

All traffic was held on the A130 Northbound in Howe Green just before the A12 at about 1pm after a crash involving three vehicles.

The road is now partially blocked with drivers facing long delays.

Traffic is queueing due to the crash with congestion to St Peter's Way footbridge.

A motorist in the queues has reported traffic is "not moving at all".

More to follow