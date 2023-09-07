For those looking to venture out to their local to watch one of the games, pub company and brewer Greene King is offering fans a free pint to enjoy while watching the World Cup (or any other sporting events/matches).

Rugby fans will be able to claim a free pint of Greene King IPA - renamed to 'Try-PA' for the first weekend of the World Cup - during the pool stages of the rugby event.

They will also be offering 10% off to purchase another drink at one of their pubs during the first England, Wales or Scotland World Cup games.

How to claim your free Rugby World Cup pint?





The free pint is available via the Greene King Sport app.

To claim the offer, fans will need to download the Greene King Sport app and register their email.

Fans will then need to use the 10% off code within the app to purchase a drink in a Greene King Sport pub during the first England, Scotland or Wales game.

A free pint of Greene King Try-PA will then be dropped into their basket on Monday, September 11, which can be redeemed in Greene King sports pubs during any live sport fixture before before 11.59pm on Monday, September 18.

Head of Marketing for Greene King Sport, Michelle West, said: “We’re showing the International rugby tournament in hundreds of our pubs.

"So whether you’re showing your support alone, with friends or want to take the whole family to a place with that signature match day environment, there’s a Greene King Sport pub for you to go wherever you are in the country.

"We’re even offering a pint of Try-PA on us!”

For more information or to download the app to help you claim your free pint visit the Green King website.