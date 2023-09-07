Disney+ is currently offering a subscription to its streaming service for just £1.99 a month.
Yes, that's right, £1.99 a month down from the usual £10.99 (for its premium package).
The discounted payments will last for three months before reverting back to the usual payment of £10.99 unless cancelled.
From Marvel to Star Wars and every Disney movie you can think of including the new live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, there is something on Disney+ for the whole family to enjoy.
The wait is over! ⏳ Experience life under the sea at home with Ariel and her friends! 🌊🐠🦀🪸🫧 Disney's #TheLittleMermaid is NOW STREAMING only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Cu4oF4qPfu— Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) September 6, 2023
But unfortunately, the deal is not available to everyone and is only on offer for a limited time, so you'll have to hurry.
Who can subscribe to Disney+ for £1.99 a month?
According to the Disney+ website, the £1.99 deal is available to "new and eligible returning subscribers only".
You also must be over 18 years old to take advantage of the limited-time Disney+ offer.
Rebels will rise.— Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) September 6, 2023
Catch up on the first four episodes of @AhsokaOfficial, now streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/eyuFQcIUau
When does the Disney+ £1.99 deal end?
The Disney+ £1.99 is only available for a limited time and you'll have to be quick if you want to take advantage of it.
The £1.99 offer will only be available until Wednesday, September 20.
For more information on the deal or to subscribe to Disney+ visit their website and/or download the app on your mobile phone.
