These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, September 8 to Sunday, September 10.

There will be several closures on the A12 in Essex this weekend (PA) (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, September 8 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Southbound way from Junction 15 to 14 the entry slip roads will be closed for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal from 5 am to 8 pm.

Also specifically the Junction 15 entry slip road will stay shut from 8 pm until 5 am the next day.

Meanwhile, on the A12 Southbound from Junction 24 to 22 and Northbound from Junction 23 to 24 there will be a carriageway closure from 9 pm until 5 am the next day.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way on the Dartford Crossing the East tunnel will be shut for maintenance works from 11 pm to 5.30 am.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 25 and 26 for joint replacement works from 9 pm until 6 am the following day.

As part of this, the Junction 25 entry slip road will be shut for the same duration.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, September 9 in Essex?

A12

On the A12 Southbound way from Junction 15 to 14 the entry slip roads will be closed for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal from 5 am to 8 pm.

Also specifically the Junction 15 entry slip road will stay shut from 8 pm until 5 am the next day.

Dartford Crossing

There are no closures listed for the Dartford Crossing on this day.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 31 for maintenance works from 10 pm until 5 am the next day.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, September 10 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Southbound way from Junction 15 to 14 the entry slip roads will be closed for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal from 5 am until 8 pm on Monday, September 11.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10.30 pm to 5.30 am.

M25

On the anti-clockwise way, there will be a carriageway closure between the exit and entry slip roads at Junction 30 from 10.30 pm until 5.30 am the next day.