THIRTY schools across north and mid Essex are affected by collapse-risk concrete, the Government has confirmed.
On Thursday, the Government told more than 100 schools across the country to close buildings containing an aerated concrete which is prone to collapse.
The Department for Education had refused to publish a list of the schools affected, but it has today published a list of all of the schools where reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) is present.
Some of the schools will have already made arrangements to teach pupils in other classrooms or had remedial work to make the buildings safe, while others have been forced to close with several schools shifting to online lessons.
List of north and mid Essex schools with Raac
Colchester
- Stanway Fiveways Primary School
- Baynards Primary School
- Holy Trinity CofE Primary School, Eight Ash Green and Aldham
- St Lawrence Church of England Primary School, Rowhedge
- Great Tey Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School
- The Honywood Community Science School (mix of face-to-face and remote teaching)
- Mersea Island School
- Thurstable School Sports College and Sixth Form Centre (mix of face-to-face and remote teaching)
- The Gilberd School (start of term delayed)
- The Thomas Lord Audley School (mix of face-to-face and remote teaching)
- St Helena School
- Cherry Tree Academy (start of term delayed)
Tendring
- Tendring Technology College (start of term delayed for some pupils)
- Clacton County High School (mix of face-to-face and remote teaching)
- White Hall Academy and Nursery
- Mistley Norman Church of England Primary School
- Harwich and Dovercourt High School
- Elmstead Primary School
Chelmsford
- Great Leighs Primary School
- Beehive Lane Community Primary School
- Barnes Farm Junior School
- Broomfield Primary School
- Springfield Primary School
- Woodville Primary School (start of term delayed)
Braintree
- White Court School
- Hatfield Peverel St Andrew's Junior School (start of term delayed)
- The Ramsey Academy
Uttlesford
- Bentfield Primary School and Nursery
- Katherine Semar Junior School
- Katherine Semar Infant School
