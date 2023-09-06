On Thursday, the Government told more than 100 schools across the country to close buildings containing an aerated concrete which is prone to collapse.

The Department for Education had refused to publish a list of the schools affected, but it has today published a list of all of the schools where reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) is present.

Some of the schools will have already made arrangements to teach pupils in other classrooms or had remedial work to make the buildings safe, while others have been forced to close with several schools shifting to online lessons.

List of north and mid Essex schools with Raac

Colchester

Stanway Fiveways Primary School

Baynards Primary School

Holy Trinity CofE Primary School, Eight Ash Green and Aldham

St Lawrence Church of England Primary School, Rowhedge

Great Tey Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School

The Honywood Community Science School (mix of face-to-face and remote teaching)

Mersea Island School

Thurstable School Sports College and Sixth Form Centre (mix of face-to-face and remote teaching)

The Gilberd School (start of term delayed)

The Thomas Lord Audley School (mix of face-to-face and remote teaching)

St Helena School

Cherry Tree Academy (start of term delayed)

Tendring

Chelmsford

Great Leighs Primary School

Beehive Lane Community Primary School

Barnes Farm Junior School

Broomfield Primary School

Springfield Primary School

Woodville Primary School (start of term delayed)

Braintree

White Court School

Hatfield Peverel St Andrew's Junior School (start of term delayed)

The Ramsey Academy

Uttlesford