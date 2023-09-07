Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, there are usually some who want to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Suzy

Suzy (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Three to four years old

Breed - Shepherd

Colour - Black, grey and white

If you want to adopt Suzy you can view their full profile here.

Suzy is a dog who will need a home "full of love and support" so she can flourish at her own pace.

She can be sensitive around new people and can be quite nervous so a gentle adult-only home will be best for her.

Additionally, she walks well on a lead and could be happy to explore new places.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "She was rescued from inappropriate living conditions, so she might need some guidance around the home learning where to rest and toilet or get used to things like the television."

Hugo

Hugo (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Three years old

Breed - Saluki

Colour - Black/Brown

If you want to adopt Hugo you can view their full profile here.

Hugo is described as a "confident" dog who loves any attention he can get as well as playing off lead.

He is also very affectionate "whether they have just met him or known him since he came in".

The centre adds: "Overall, Hugo is just an all round brilliant boy, he wags with his full body and loves with his full being!"

Ralphie and Milo

Ralphie and Milo (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - One year old (Milo) and 11 months old (Ralphie)

Breed - Domestic Shorthair

Colour - Black and White

If you want to adopt Ralphie and Milo you can view their full profile here.

Ralphie and Milo came into the care of Danaher Animal Home after being found abandoned and will need a lot of patience when going into a new home.

When they first arrived both of them would hide away all day and only really came out to eat during the night when no one was around.

Now they seem to be a bit more active and interested in the cattery.

The pair would benefit greatly from a quiet home with an experienced owner, someone who is able to set them up in one room to begin with before having the chance to explore the rest of the house.

Crumpet

Crumpet (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Two years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair

Colour - Brown and White

If you want to adopt Crumpet you can view their full profile here.

Crumpet is described as a "very sensitive soul" as she finds new people and unknown environments very stressful.

She would benefit from an understanding owner to take her in and give her a while to settle in a new home.

Additionally, she would benefit from being the only cat in a home and one that is adult-only or has older children.