The supermarket has issued a recall on McEnnedy Corn Dogs sold at the store, because Listeria monocytogenes have been found in the product.

The bacteria can survive and even grow under refrigeration and can cause Listeriosis which can last up to several weeks depending on the severity.

Symptoms include fever, vomiting and headaches, with some cases even resulting in convulsions.

Tuesday, 5 September 2023 - @LidlGB recalls McEnnedy Corn Dogs because of the presence of Listeria monocytogenes #FoodAlert https://t.co/BXVoiHAI5y pic.twitter.com/zrhc8SGUPo — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) September 5, 2023

In rare cases, the infection can lead to meningitis.

The affected products are sold in pack sizes of 530g and have best before dates of April 28, June 10 and August 10, 2024.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is warning anyone who has purchased the product not to eat it.

A spokesman said: “Lidl is recalling the above product. Point-of-sale notices will be displayed where the product was sold. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return the product to where it was bought for a full refund.

“For further information contact Lidl Customer Care at 0203 966 5566 or email customer.care@lidl.co.uk.

“Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.