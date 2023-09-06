The ITV morning show was nominated for Best Daytime Show, losing out to BBC’s The Repair Shop.

As This Morning was read out among the list of nominees, a boo erupted from the audience in attendance and the camera flashed to presenters Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond.

Both presenters smiled and clapped, not allowing the response to faze them.

As The Repair Shop’s host Jay Blades took to the stage, he encouraged the crowd to cheer and snapped a picture of the moment as he noted it was a “rarity” for them to be winning the prize.

Blades thanked those who voted and the team behind the show, adding: “I would like to salute my experts, they are my family.”

He also praised his fellow nominees at This Morning, The Chase and Loose Women, saying: “We’re the new kids on the block and I’m glad we’ve won this time. I know it won’t be a regular thing so thank you.”

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby took to Instagram to congratulate Jay Blades and the whole The Repair Shop team for their win, giving them the “Hugest Congratulations”.

This Morning has won in the daytime, live magazine or topical magazine category every year since 2011.

NTAs pay tribute to the late Paul O'Grady

It was an emotional night elsewhere at the NTAs, as the awards paid tribute to the late great Paul O’Grady.

O’Grady was hailed as a “trailblazer” for breaking into the mainstream broadcasting landscape with his alter ego (Savage) and for his charity work around animals and Aids.

The NTA paid tribute last night to the late TV icon with a montage of his career.

The awards show host Joel Dommett added: "Here at the National Television Awards we wanted to remember someone very special, the one and only Paul O’Grady.

“Nominated an astonishing 28 times for an NTA, his first nearly 30 years ago, his career came in many guises and no matter what he did, there was always kindness coupled with a unique sense of fun that won over audiences in an instance.”

Fans took to social media to also help honour the memory of O'Grady.

One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) said: "Very emotional and a respectable tribute to paul o'grady. It's hard to believe he isn't here anymore, Sadly missed by many, including myself. R.i.p paul legend."

Another added: "What a beautiful tribute to Paul O’Grady at the @OfficialNTAs, I still mourn the loss of this man!! Massive congratulations to #ForTheLoveOfDogs and @Battersea_ for that well-deserved win!!! He’d be so proud!! #PaulOGrady."

While a third fan said: "A beautiful tribute to Paul O’Grady. TV just isn’t the same without him."