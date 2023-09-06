Healthwatch Essex, an independent charity set up to use real voices to improve health and care across the county, published its findings after speaking to serving and former prisoners at HMP Chelmsford.

A former inmate, who the charity refers to as Michael, served a previous sentence at HMP Whitemoor in Cambridgeshire.

On his release, he was given a train ticket to Colchester where he was told he was “going to get a house”.

Prison - HMP Chelmsford is at the centre of a new report (Image: Newsquest)

He told the charity: “When I got to Colchester, they told me to go to probation.

"So, I walked into probation, and all they said was ‘oh, can you write your name down on this bit of paper and come back in two weeks’ time.’

“There was nothing for me but to sleep rough. I was going into abandoned houses, abandoned factories.

“I could’ve gone back to jail because the police found me in an abandoned factory one night and were saying that you can’t use squatters’ rights anymore.”

Facility - HMP Chelmsford (Image: Archant)

After struggling to find support from the Probation Service, Michael turned to Colchester Council’s former homelessness service at Colchester Library, but claims he was turned away because the only ID he could provide was his birth certificate.

His latest sentence saw him incarcerated at HMP Chelmsford, but Michael found himself sleeping in a tent in the woods for nine months after his release while visiting a homeless support centre five days a week.

'Isolation creates re-offending'





A Healthwatch Essex survey of ex-prisoners revealed finding secure accommodation is a priority, whilst an equal number struggled most with their own mental health and not becoming involved in criminal activities again.

Ex-offenders have previously been forced to relocate to bedsits in seaside towns like Clacton, often miles away from their friends and family.

Councillor - Paul Honeywood (Image: Archant)

Clacton town centre councillor Paul Honeywood explained: “One of the reasons I’m opposed to ex-offenders being located away from support mechanisms, like their family and friends, is it does create isolation and can result in them re-offending.

“I think it’s important they have a network around them that can support them which isn’t miles away from friends, family, and their own local area.”

What does the Ministry of Justice say?





The Ministry of Justice is rolling out a scheme across England and Wales to provide basic, temporary accommodation to otherwise homeless prison leavers to help curb re-offending.

“We know stable housing helps ex-offenders stay on the straight and narrow,” a spokesman said.

“That’s why we’re investing tens of millions to provide temporary accommodation for those at risk of becoming homeless on release – preventing them from falling back into a life of crime and keeping the public safe.”

Council 'committed to helping' homeless people

Colchester Borough Homes said it is “committed to helping people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, regardless of their background”.

A spokesman added: “We are required to establish that all applicants meet the criteria for assistance before we can consider them. This means that we need to have reason to believe that they are homeless and that they are eligible for assistance.

“In order to be eligible for assistance from the council, applicants must meet certain criteria. This includes having reason to believe that they are homeless, and not being subject to immigration control.

“A full birth certificate or passport is usually required to confirm that an applicant meets the criteria. We would never just send someone away without providing them with some assistance but would signpost them to agencies who could help them.

“We understand that this may have been a frustrating experience for the individual concerned, and hope that they were able to get the help they needed to secure housing.”