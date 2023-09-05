The spin-off series of the broadcaster's hit reality dating show is reported to make its on-screen debut in the new year.

Past contestants are expected to couple up as bombshells - putting relationships to the ultimate test.

The announcement comes as familiar faces have returned to the villa in previous years including infamous contestant Adam Collard in 2022 and former islander Kady McDermott earlier this year.

The rumours are true! 💛 #LoveIsland: All Stars is coming soon... pic.twitter.com/6LCku4bdWD — Love Island (@LoveIsland) September 5, 2023

Love Island to get 'All Stars' spin-off in 2024, ITV confirms

It has long been rumoured that familiar faces from the show will head back to the villa in South Africa for another chance at finding the one.

Love Island, currently hosted by Maya Jama, has been a ratings juggernaut for ITV2 but has seen a dip in popularity of late.

The launch of the recent summer series in Majorca was watched by an average of 1.3 million viewers in the overnight ratings – more than a million down on the last summer launch.

The most recent series was won by Sammy Root and Jess Harding.

Mike Spencer, creative director at production company Lifted Entertainment, said: “It has been rumoured now for a while but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX.

“It’s set to be a must-watch series seeing some of your favourite islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again ‘graft’ as their search for love continues. I simply can’t wait.”

Perrie Edwards is enjoying taking back 'control' of her life since Little Mix hiatus

Paul Mortimer, director of reality commissioning and acquisitions for ITV2, said: “After 10 ratings-busting seasons of Love Island on ITV2, we’re delighted to be able to celebrate a decade of the number one dating show on television with the first ever series of Love Island: All Stars.

“Set in our luxurious South African villa, I know the audience will welcome back some of the most iconic UK islanders, as they set out in pursuit of love all over again in a brand new version of our worldwide hit.”

Love Island has been produced all over the world, including hit series in the US and Australia.

Love Island: All Stars will air on ITV2 and ITVX.