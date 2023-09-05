With the long-awaited heatwave finally here, many will be lapping up the sun as Britain's summer weather arrives late.
However, with good weather also comes some risk and this is certainly the case for those with artificial grass in their front or back gardens.
This risk is particularly aimed at pets and young children who may walk on the surface and get burned.
Nat White, Head of Brand Communications at Rated People, explains: "While artificial lawns are a convenient solution for many, they could become dangerous when temperatures rise as the material can get incredibly hot in the sun.
"As the UK is experiencing increasingly high temperatures in summertime, it is crucial for homeowners with small children and pets to regularly assess the safety of their artificial grass."
“Artificial turf lacks the natural cooling effect of real grass, and it can rapidly accumulate heat due to its polyethylene composition, a type of plastic known for its insulation properties.
"As a result of absorbing and maintaining heat so effectively, the artificial lawn fibres can become very hot, posing a burn risk to children and pets during the summer months.”
However, the experts over at the tradespeople comparison website have shared some ways homeowners can protect their families.
Experts urge artificial grass owners to take these four steps during the UK heatwave
Here are the four artificial grass cooling methods to use during a heatwave as shared by the experts:
Shading
One of the best ways to stop your artificial grass from overheating and potentially burning your child or pet is to shade the area.
This can be achieved by a gazebo or through the use of a canopy or sun sail shade.
Hydration
Spraying the artificial grass with cool water is another way to deal with overheating as this replicates the natural cooling effect of real grass.
Subsurface cooling systems
Consulting an artificial grass specialist about incorporating a subsurface cooling system is a very effective method.
These often work by using an evaporative effect to reduce temperatures.
Surrounding plants
Tall vegetation is another sure way to cool down turf with these not only creating shade but also altering the temperature of the surrounding area.
This process is called transpiration and involves plants releasing excess water into the air through their leaves, naturally cooling the climate of a garden.
