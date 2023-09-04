A number of popular BBC Essex presenters have stepped down recently, including the likes of Dave Monk and Tony Fisher.

The departures come after the BBC announced radical plans earlier this year to cut local content on a national level by almost half.

As a result of the changes, a new BBC Essex schedule has been unveiled with shows being spread across multiple stations in the region.

Regular segment The Quest, which would see presenters given four hours to find mystery places in Essex, has also been axed after 12 years.

One upset listen writing on BBC Essex's Facebook page said: “Could not believe those who think they know best have axed The Quest.

“It has been an amazing programme bringing together people from Essex and beyond, the places we have travelled, the knowledge we have all gained, the fun and laughter we have had on the way.

“So sorry we will not be able to enjoy this amazing programme any longer. Sad day for Essex and us all, thank you for the entertainment from us all.”

Another disappointed listener said: “Sunday mornings will never be the same. So disappointed this amazing, fun and informative programme has come to an end.

“Thank you for all the wonderful places you have introduced me to. BBC has made a big mistake.”

Changes - Weekends from 10am to 2pm, meanwhile, will be hosted by Sadia Nine. (Image: Newsquest)

The new schedule for BBC Essex will now see Akylah Rodriguez present on weekday afternoons from 2pm to 6pm.

Weeknights from 7pm will have Farzana Chaudry on Mondays, Babs Michel on Tuesday and Wednesday, Rob Jelly on Thursday and Angelle Joseph on Fridays across the BBC East region.

On Thursday nights from 8pm to 10pm Matt Plumb will present BBC Introducing on BBC Essex and BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

Weekends from 10am to 2pm, meanwhile, will be hosted by Sadia Nine.

Since the announcement BBC bosses have said they hope the changes will support their commitment to providing “first class news coverage”.

Jason Horton, director of production for BBC Local said: “With these line-ups we have talented local story-tellers who are passionate about audiences.

“Every day of the week they will hold decision makers to account, champion local communities and entertain audiences whilst providing the companionship that Local Radio is famous for.”

“With our commitment to providing first class news coverage across radio, television and online, the investment in our Investigative Teams across England and the development of our on-demand audio offer on BBC Sounds, BBC Local Teams are committed to helping you make sense of the world where you live.”