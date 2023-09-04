On Saturday, BBC Radio Essex presenters Steve Scruton and Ian Wyatt hosted their last ever ‘Steve and Ian’s Saturday Show’.

Sunday also marked the last ever Essex Quest presented by Steve Scruton, Barry Lewis and Liana Bridges.

In an emotional statement to Quest fans, a spokesman for BBC Essex said: “Unfortunately as you know, this is the last clue to our final destination.

“The congratulations, must go to every single one of you, for taking our, weekly jaunt around the county to your hearts, over the last twelve years.

“We have laughed until we cried and often been moved to tears by thousands of guests and listeners, in hundreds of villages, towns and cities.

“We have met so many wonderful people, in every corner of this magnificent county.

“Without your support it could never have grown over the years. Producer Mark deserves a special mention for his dedication and clue writing skills.

“His Quest journals are a joy to behold. We have had many presenters keeping us on an even keel, the last regeneration being Steve, Jodie and Ian, who have done an incredible job.

“We also would like to thank every dedicated producer, presenter and supporter, who has been part of the questing family over those twelve years.

“It has been an honour and privilege to be a part of the BBC Essex Quest… Barry Lewis, start the car.”

The new schedule for BBC Essex will have presenter Akylah Rodriguez on weekday afternoons from 2pm to 6pm.

Weeknights from 7pm will have Farzana Chaudry on Mondays, Babs Michel on Tuesday and Wednesday, Rob Jelly on Thursday and Angelle Joseph on Fridays across the BBC East region.

On Thursday nights from 8pm to 10pm, Matt Plumb will present BBC Introducing on BBC Essex and BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

Weekends from 10am to 2pm will be hosted by Sadia Nine.

Jason Horton, director of production for BBC Local said: “With these line-ups we have talented local story-tellers who are passionate about audiences.

“Every day of the week they will hold decision makers to account, champion local communities and entertain audiences whilst providing the companionship that Local Radio is famous for.”

“With our commitment to providing first class news coverage across radio, television and online, the investment in our Investigative Teams across England and the development of our on-demand audio offer on BBC Sounds, BBC Local Teams are committed to helping you make sense of the world where you live.”