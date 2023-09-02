The long-standing resident had lived at the zoo for 22 years since his arrival from Givskud Zoo, Denmark, in February 2001.

He died on Friday after a tumour being treated by zoo staff regrew, leading to his health taking a “downward turn”.

Head keeper Ang Matthews, who worked with Freddy for 14 years, said: “He will be sorely missed”.

Long-standing - Freddy spent 22 years at Colchester Zoo having arrived in 2001 (Image: Colchester Zoo)

The Animal Care Team in Colchester had been monitoring and treating Freddy due to a carcinoma in his oral cavity.

He initially responded well to treatment aiming to reduce the size of the tumour, however it was not possible to remove the whole mass and it subsequently regrew.

“Freddy sadly took a downward turn in the last couple of days,” reads a zoo statement.

“After consulting with Colchester Zoo’s veterinary team it became clear that there was nothing further that could be done, so the difficult but kindest decision was taken to put Freddy to sleep.”

Freddy fathered six calves between 2009 and 2020 (Image: Colchester Zoo)

The much-loved hippo was born in March 1989 and arrived at Colchester Zoo in February 2001 from Denmark.

Freddy fathered six calves between 2009 and 2020, contributing hugely to the European Breeding Programme for his species which are currently listed as Endangered by the IUCN Red List.

His headkeeper Ms Matthews said: “I had a very good relationship with him; he always loved the attention of the keepers and loved a scratch behind the ear.

“He was a very gentle animal and he adored [his breeding partner] Venus.

Much-loved - Freddy the pygmy hippo was euthanised on Friday after a battle with illness (Image: Tom Smith)

“Whenever they were mixed together he would love to follow her about, but always had to do as she wanted.

“Freddy liked nothing more than to lay in the tunnel to the outside enclosure and just enjoy the heat of the sun.

“His inquisitive and friendly character made him very popular with staff and guests alike and he will be sorely missed”.

The zoo stated Pygmy Hippo Cove will remain home to 23-year-old Venus.

It added: “Although Venus will miss Freddy during breeding season, her day-to-day life will not be affected by his absence.”