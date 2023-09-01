Dave Monk hosts his popular show every Friday afternoon on BBC Essex to the delight of listeners across the county.

He has now announced he will be leaving the radio station after 37 years.

Leaving ⁦@BBCEssex⁩ in a few weeks. Did I mention I’ve been here 37 years? Maybe once or twice? I’ve had such a brilliant time. I’ll tell you when last programme is nearer the time. pic.twitter.com/UWzBjvwIKs — Dave Monk (@DaveMonkEssex) September 1, 2023

The presenter Tweeted: “Leaving @BBCEssex in a few weeks. Did I mention I’ve been here 37 years? Maybe once or twice?

“I’ve had such a brilliant time. I’ll tell you when [my] last programme is nearer the time.”