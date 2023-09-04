Greater Anglia is looking to do away with ticket machines and provide more flexible roles for staff at stations.

Only 12 per cent of tickets are said to be now bought at ticket offices - a figure which has declined over the last decade.

No station would become unstaffed as a consequence of the proposals, however, and other station facilities, such as waiting rooms and toilets, would be unaffected.

Colchester is one of seven major stations which could now instead become home to a Customer Information Centre boasting a full range of products and services.

The proposals form part of plans to modernise the railway and bring it more in line with modern consumer expectations, according to railway bosses.

The deadline for submissions under the public consultation process was September 1, meaning Transport Focus and London TravelWatch will now look to review all feedback received during the consultation period.

The advice will inform updated proposals and decisions on the plans, which are expected to be finalised before the end of the year.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “We welcome the feedback from customers and stakeholders.

“We were keen the final plans were shaped by that public input. We’re grateful for all the submissions that have been made and we would like to thank everyone who has participated."