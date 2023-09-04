Chelmsford's Broomfield Hospital was praised by Unicef for its support for parents, particularly with breastfeeding.

The hospital's maternity unit - part of Mid and South Essex NHS Trust - has been given stage two accreditation from Unicef’s Baby Friendly Initiative.

It means patients can be "more confident about receiving exceptional care" from staff who are well-trained about breastfeeding.

Specialist midwife Charlotte Lowden said: “This is a testament to the hard work of our team who are passionate about providing the best possible care for parents and their babies.

“We are committed to continuing our journey towards stage three Baby Friendly Initiative accreditation and believe this will help us to further improve breastfeeding rates and support families in making informed decisions about feeding.”

The team is aiming for stage three accreditation by next year.