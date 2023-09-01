Amy Rose Wilson, 27, died following the crash in Falkirk, Scotland, at around 6.10pm on Saturday, July 29.

The silver Vauxhall Vectra she was driving collided with a black Volkswagen Tiguan and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A black Mercedes C-Class which allegedly left the scene was later found abandoned.

A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital and later arrested on an “unrelated matter”, police said, and then released pending further investigation.

On Tuesday, a 27-year-old man was arrested in Essex and a 53-year-old was arrested in London in connection with the death and both are due to appear in court today.

A statement issued by Amy Rose’s family said: “We are all devastated by the loss of Amy Rose. We are asking for privacy at what is a very hard time for her family and everyone who knew her.”

Police are still appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Susan Balfour of Police Scotland’s major investigation team said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to trace all the occupants of the Mercedes and I would ask anyone with information to get in touch.”

DCI Balfour confirmed Amy Rose’s death is being treated as murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2938 of July 29.

Anonymous reports can be made anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.