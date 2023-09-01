These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, September 1 to Sunday, September 3.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, September 1 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be entry slip road closures between Junction 15 and 14 for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal from 5 am to 8 pm.

Alongside that, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 16 and 12 for the same type of works starting at 8 pm on Friday and finishing at 5 am on Saturday.

Meanwhile, on the Northbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between the exit and entry slip roads of Junction 25 from 9 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday.

The entry slip road for the junction specifically will be shut from 9 pm that evening until 1 am on Saturday.

Finally, the A12 Copdock Mill Roundabout will have a carriageway closure from 9 pm to 5 am.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way on the Dartford Crossing the East tunnel will be shut for maintenance works from 9.30 pm to 6 am.

M25

There are no closures listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, September 2 in Essex?

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be entry slip road closures between Junction 15 and 14 for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal from 5 am to 8 pm.

Alongside that, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 16 and 12 for the same type of works starting at 8 pm on Saturday and finishing at 5 am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the works on the Northbound way at Junction 25 will continue until 5 am on Monday, September 4.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10 pm to 5 am.

M25

There are no closures listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, September 3 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be entry slip road closures between Junction 15 and 14 for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal from 5 am on Sunday to 8 pm on Tuesday (September 5).

Meanwhile, the works on the Northbound way at Junction 25 will continue until 5 am on Monday, September 4.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10.30 pm to 5.30 am.

M25

On the anti-clockwise way, the exit slip road at Junction 26 will be shut for ERA Bay ecology works from 10 pm to 5 am.