Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, there are usually some who want to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Gimley

Gimley (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Two years old

Breed - Husky Cross German Shepherd

Colour - Beige

If you want to adopt Gimley you can view their full profile right here.

Gimley is a dog who is described as having a "confident and laid back nature" and is also a bit of an adventurer.

He enjoys visiting new places and would love an active family to explore the world with.

When it comes to training he has the basics down, such as sit and stay.

It would be best for him to not share a home with a cat, as he enjoys chasing them a little too much.

Boston

Boston (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Three years old

Breed - Weimaraner

Colour - Grey

If you want to adopt Boston you can view their full profile right here.

Boston is a dog of the Weimaraner breed which is "high energy" and "very intelligent".

He will thrive off long walks and plenty of games so will benefit from being with an active family.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "Boston has had lots of training already so knows loads of tricks for you to show off to your friends!

"He is a loving and affectionate boy and can't wait to find his new home and family."

Delphi

Delphi (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Three years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair

Colour - Tricolour

If you want to adopt Delphi you can view their full profile right here.

Delphi is a cat who is described as being "very sure of herself" and loves to explore.

Additionally, she can be "a little sassy" so it would be best for her to go into a home with just adults or older children.

Delphi would benefit from an owner who has experience with cats and is used to their sometimes unpredictable behaviour.

Tiptoe and Bravo

Tiptoe and Bravo (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male (Tiptoe) and Female (Bravo)

Age - One and a half years old (Bravo) and not stated (Tiptoe)

Breed - Lopeared (Tiptoe) and Rex cross (Bravo)

Colour - Black and White

If you want to adopt Tiptoe and Bravo you can view their full profile right here.

Tiptoe and Bravo are two rabbits who are looking for a new home together.

They are described as being a "little timid" of people so will need time to gain confidence, especially with regards to handling and accepting fuss.

Additionally, they would benefit from an adult-only home and perhaps with someone who has had experience in keeping rabbits.