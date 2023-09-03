So when news hits that an animal within the park has died, it can often feel like the passing of a beloved pet.

Last week, the zoo announced one of its tigers, Anoushka, had died after being euthanised following a quick deterioration of her health.

But her death hasn't been the only one to break the hearts of guests to the attraction.

We have compiled some of the more recent heartbreaking stories of much-missed animals who have sadly died at the zoo.

Billy-Joe the Chimpanzee

Missed - Billie-Joe the chimpanzee (Image: Scott Davey)

One of Colchester Zoo's most long-standing residents, Billy-Joe died on March 1 2018, after her keeper found there were limited treatments available to benefit her health.

Billy-Joe arrived at Colchester Zoo back in the late 1970s when she was just six years old and would regularly display atypical personality features which endeared her to staff and visitors alike.

Sadly, later in her life it appeared the chimp was suffering from deep vein thrombosis and had a blood clot blocking blood circulation to her foot.

After sustained efforts to help, it was decided there were limited treatments available which would benefit her health and the decision was taken to put her to sleep.

Rajang the Orangutan

Iconic - orangutan Rajang died in December 2018 (Image: Scott Davey)

Iconic orangutan Rajang was euthanised on December 12 2018 having suffered from chronic arthritis and other health complications.

Zoo bosses made the difficult decision to end his pain 38 years after Rajang, 50, arrived at the Maldon Road attraction.

Igor the Amur tiger

Tough goodbye - Igor the Amur tiger was put to sleep following an operation (Image: Kim Johnston)

Colchester Zoo said goodbye to the 16-year-old tiger when he had to be put to sleep following an operation.

Igor underwent surgery for a tumour on his head, but vets discovered it was inoperable and the heartbreaking decision to put him to sleep was made.

Yatsey the Eurasian griffon vulture

Tragic - Yatsey the Eurasian griffon vulture (Image: PA)

On February 4 2018, Yatsey was free-flying during one of the zoo’s bird displays when he diverted from his usual path and landed on the netting above the lions’ enclosure.

One of the lionesses caught her but zookeepers swiftly moved the lions inside to prevent them causing any further harm to the vulture.

Following an examination upon her retrieval, it was revealed Yatsey, 22, had sustained a puncture wound which zookeepers believed was treatable.

But, after going through the traumatic experience, she sadly died from shock while on her way to the vets.

Anoushka the Amur tiger

Impressive age - Anoushka the amur tiger died this month (Image: Colchester Zoo)

Affectionately known as Nush, the 19-year-old tiger had been part of Colchester Zoo since 2005, having been born at Linton Zoo in Cambridge one year prior.

Anoushka’s health deteriorated in recent days owing to her age, with vets noticing skeletal changes linked to spinal arthritis, decreasing coat condition, and weakening eyesight and hearing.

In her last few days this month, the tiger's condition deteriorated and the heartbreaking decision was made to put her to sleep in the interest of her welfare.