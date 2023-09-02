Among those handed prison sentences in June include a thug who punctured a man’s lung after stabbing him 12 times in a town centre.

And a murderer was jailed for life after stabbing a father-of-two through the heart in south Essex.

Here’s a round-up of some of the high profile cases which have resulted in spells of imprisonment this month.

Life for murderer who stabbed father-of-two through the heart

A MURDERER has been jailed for life after stabbing his former friend through the heart following an altercation in Rochford.

A jury found Perry Coulson, 39, of Lesney Gardens, Rochford, guilty of murdering 32-year-old Dominic Clark-Ellingford following a week-long trial in July.

Murderer - Perry Coulson stabbed Dominic Clark-Ellingford through the heart (Image: Essex Police)

Tragic - Father of two Dominic Clark-Ellingford was killed by Perry Coulson last November (Image: Essex Police)

Coulson murdered Mr Clark-Ellingford, a father of two, by stabbing him in the chest with a large US Army fighting knife.

Having carried out the murder, the defendant left Mr Clark-Ellingford to die alone in the sitting room of the flat and went outside to hide the knife in the rear of the flats.

Eight years for thug who stabbed man 12 times

A THUG who punctured a man’s lung after stabbing him 12 times in a brutal town centre attack has been jailed for eight years.

Brendan Rogers was left fighting for his life after losing a litre of blood during the savage, prolonged attack by 27-year-old Scott Hastings.

Callous - Scott Hastings has been jailed for eight years (Image: Essex Police)

Hastings, 27, set upon Mr Rogers in Pier Avenue, Clacton, after they got into an argument while walking towards the town centre together on June 18.

Mr Rogers remarkably survived after suffering stab wounds to his back, buttocks, thighs and side, sustaining a punctured lung.

More than two years for paedophile caught in hotel with a child

A PAEDOPHILE was caught in a hotel room in Basildon with a 15-year-old girl after sending her videos of him performing sex acts.

Alfie Davies, 19, was rumbled after the victim's father found the explicit messages on her phone.

Paedophile - Alfie Davies was caught in a hotel room with a child (Image: Essex Police)

He was later found in a hotel in Basildon with his victim and was subsequently jailed for two years and four months.

'Devious' pervert jailed for 18 months

A PERVERSE man who covertly filmed a child as she bathed has been jailed for 18 months.

David Quick, from Walton, hid his mobile phone with its camera pointing towards the victim.

Pervert - David Quick covertly filmed a child washing (Image: Newsquest)

Devious - David Quick (Image: Essex Police)

However, the 53-year-old was caught after she spotted the Samsung’s camera lens poking out the top of a washbag, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

