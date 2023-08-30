This is part of National Cinema Day, where some major chains and independent cinemas will be offering tickets for just £3.

Taking place on Saturday, September 2 more than 600 cinemas across the UK will be offering the deal.

The inaugural event last year saw more than 1.5 million admissions, more than three times the usual level for a regular day.

National Cinema Day is organised by Cinema First, and supported by the Film Distributors’ Association and the UK Cinema Association.

Here's which cinemas you can go to across Essex on the day to make the most of the deal.

Essex National Cinema Day venues

The venues that are listed as taking part in National Cinema Day in Essex are:

Odeon Southend Victoria Circus (The Broadway, London Road, Southend-on-Sea SS1 1TJ)

Cineworld Basildon (Festival Leisure Park, Cranes Farm Road, Basildon, SS14 3WB)

Curzon Colchester (Roman House, 19 Queen Street, Colchester, CO1 1LD)

Odeon Colchester (Head Street, Colchester, CO1 1NH)

Firstsite (Lewis Gardens, High Street, Colchester CO1 1JH)

Century Cinema (129 Pier Avenue, Clacton-on-Sea CO15 1NJ)

Odeon Chelmsford (King Head's Walk, Chelmsford CM2 6FH)

Cineworld Braintree (Freeport Leisure, Charter Way, Braintree CM77 8YH)

Vue Thurrock (Lakeside Shopping Centre, West Thurrock RM20 2ZW)

Cineworld Harlow (The Queensgate Centre, Edinburgh Way, Harlow CM20 2DA)

Cineworld Harlow Town Centre (Harvey Shopping Centre, Harlow CM20 1XR)

Movie Starr/Cineplex (Eastern Esplanade, Canvey Island SS8 7DN)

Saffron Screen (SWCHS, Audley End Rd, Saffron Walden CB11 4UH)

Films people can go and see in cinemas this weekend include Barbie, Oppenheimer, Blue Beetle, Haunted Mansion, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, The Equalizer 3, The Blackening and many more.

Cinema First boss Iain Jacob said: “There seems no better time than now to celebrate U.K. cinema-going, one of the nation’s favourite out-of-home leisure activities.

“Coming off of the back of recent successes and the huge profile they have given to the sector, we wanted to give everyone a chance to enjoy the big screen experience.”

He went on to add: "While all the evidence confirms that cinema-going is amongst the most low-cost, best value-for-money leisure opportunities, we also of course recognise that many households are still experiencing significant impacts on their finances and wanted to do our bit to make a trip to the cinema even more affordable for the whole family.

“I am hugely grateful for the level of support shown by colleagues across the industry for National Cinema Day, which we very much hope will exceed last year’s very successful event, confirming the continued relevance of film in the lives of the cinema-going audience.”