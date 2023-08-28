Airport bosses confirmed an ongoing issue is affecting flights in and out of the UK.

A post on X, formerly Twitter, said: "We are aware of a nationwide air traffic control issue that is affecting flights in and out of airports across the country.

"This may cause disruption to some flights at London Stansted Airport.

"Please check the status of your flight with your airline and arrive at the airport at the time they advise.

"We will provide further updates as soon as possible."

In a statement, National Air Traffic Services (NATS), which provides air traffic control services in the UK, said: “We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety.

“Engineers are working to find and fix the fault. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Budget airline Ryanair, which has a base at Stansted Airport, confirmed flights will be cancelled or delayed as a result of the incident.

Airline - Ryanair has a base at Stansted Airport

A spokesman for the airline said: “Due to another UK ATC failure, Ryanair will be forced to delay or cancel a number of flights to and from the UK today, August 28.

“All affected passengers will be notified of their options to change flights (free of charge) to another Ryanair flight or receive a full refund.

“We sincerely apologise for this UK ATC failure which is beyond Ryanair’s control and is affecting all airlines operating to and from the UK.”