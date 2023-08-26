On his final breakfast broadcast, Tony Fisher, said his farewell to listeners.

He addressed the public as his “extended family” as he thanked everyone for their support over his nine years at BBC Essex.

He has had a long 39 career in radio and said: “I’ve met some incredible people, great guests, musicians, actors, authors, politicians and most importantly amazing people who make a difference in our world.

“I’ve hosted the pride of Essex awards, been honoured with an honoury doctorate from the University of Essex, done my programme from my bedroom while we went through the pandemic together for a couple of years.

“I have wonderful warm memories that I will cherish forever.

“To me, local radio is about connection, having somebody there to call when you need them and that’s why for me you have been my extended family for so long, so I want to say a big thank you for sharing your lives with me and I hope we get the chance to chat again very soon.”

Yesterday the presenter tweeted saying: “It’s with a heavy heart that I can now officially say I’m leaving BBC Essex.

“Over the past 9 years I’ve worked with the most wonderful people and had the privilege to broadcast with guests and listeners I consider friends. My final show is tomorrow for Saturday breakfast.”