ESSEX residents could get their hands on free tickets to some of the county’s top attractions over one weekend.
The county’s tourism organisation Visit Essex is hosting its Big Weekend between October 6 and 8.
Attractions like Colchester Zoo, Hedingham Castle, Markshall Estate, and the Audley End Miniature Railway have all signed up to the promotion.
Residents can enter Visit Essex’s ballot, which is open now, to be in with a chance of winning a prize.
More than 40 businesses in total are taking part, offering a wide range of prizes including a chance to explore Lakeside’s Upside Down House and a wander around the Stow Maries Great War Aerodrome.
The Big Weekend is also offering several short breaks, including a chance to go glamping and stay at a luxurious cabin at the Lee Valley Regional Park.
Visit Essex chairman Mark Durham said: “The Big Weekend is a wonderful opportunity to highlight the wide range of visitor attractions and top stays Essex offers.
“With the county boasting dry and mild weather throughout autumn, it is the perfect time to explore some more.”
To apply for the Big Weekend, visit essexbigweekend.co.uk and enter the ballot before September 25.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here