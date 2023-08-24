There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

Whether you're looking for a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or more, there are usually plenty of options.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Jersey

Jersey (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Two years old

Breed - Weimaraner

Colour - Grey

If you want to adopt Jersey you can view their full profile here.

Jersey has come into the care of Danaher Animal Home from a loving home who unfortunately were simply unable to keep her.

She is described as "high-energy" and very much enjoys her toys, playing fetch and long walks.

Ideally, she is looking for an energetic family to be friendly and affectionate with.

Blue

Blue (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - One year old

Breed - XL Bulldog

Colour - Grey/White

If you want to adopt Blue you can view their full profile here.

Blue is a dog who is described as a "gentle giant" who "loves nothing more than to sit on his handler's feet and have cuddles".

He can be strong on a lead, but Danaher Animal Home believe he will be calm and laidback in a home.

Additionally, he loves long walks and games of fetch.

Shreddie

Shreddie (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - One year old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair

Colour - Black and White

If you want to adopt Shreddue you can view their full profile here.

Shreddie is described as a nervous cat who doesn't tend to trust people all too easily.

It would be best to set her up in a quiet room to begin with with new owners gradually spending more time with her as the days progress.

Shreddie will benefit the most from going into a home with adults and older children only and she will also need to be the only pet in the home too.

Dandelion and Burdock

Dandelion and Burdock (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female (Dandelion) and Male (Burdock)

Age - Stated as 'Young' on the profile

Breed - Dwarf Lop

Colour - Grey/Brown

If you want to adopt Dandelion and Burdock you can view their full profile here.

Dandelion and Burdock came into the care of Danaher Animal Home after being abandoned and left to fend for themselves.

They are described as an "adventurous pair" who love exploring and would love to find a new home together.

In terms of suitability, they would be great for first-time owners and families with young children.