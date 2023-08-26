Junction 21, the Witham South turning, is due to close for 316 nights from September 21.

Highways bosses said the closure is necessary to facilitate National Highways improvement works.

Slip roads on both carriageways of the A12 will be closed between 9pm and 6am and a 40mph speed restriction will be in place outside of these times.

Road - junction 21 of the northbound A12 (Image: Google)

The closure will see Hatfield Road closed between the slip roads and the Gershwin Boulevard roundabout.

The highways authority confirmed an alternative route will be made available and access will be maintained at all times for emergency service vehicles and pedestrians while the closures, which are scheduled to end on August 2 next year, are in place.

The planned diversion route will add about 11 minutes onto journeys.

National Highways is already working on a huge resurfacing project slightly further along the A12 between Marks Tey and Stanway at a cost of £35million which is due to finish next year.

Reconstruction work has also seen a contraflow in place at Margaretting on the Colchester-bound carriageway which is due to switch to the London-bound side in January.