A SERIAL alcohol thief who stole more than £450 worth of booze has been ordered to compensate the shops she targeted.
Louise Angus, 43, snatched alcohol from Asda in Main Road, Dovercourt, three times between October 6 and 10, 2021.
She also stole £115.23 worth of chocolate from the Co-op in Dovercourt High Street, Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court heard.
The total value of her thefts, which included vodka, whiskey and champagne, totalled £468.73.
Angus, of Widford Chase, Chelmsford, admitted four offences of theft.
She was ordered to undertake 30 days of a rehabilitation activity and must pay £393.50 in compensation.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here