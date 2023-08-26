Louise Angus, 43, snatched alcohol from Asda in Main Road, Dovercourt, three times between October 6 and 10, 2021.

She also stole £115.23 worth of chocolate from the Co-op in Dovercourt High Street, Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court heard.

The total value of her thefts, which included vodka, whiskey and champagne, totalled £468.73.

Angus, of Widford Chase, Chelmsford, admitted four offences of theft.

She was ordered to undertake 30 days of a rehabilitation activity and must pay £393.50 in compensation.