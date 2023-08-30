Funky Voices, is full of members from all walks of life, open to all ages, and welcomes anyone with any level of experience in singing.

Following the successful recording of their soon-to-be released album, ‘Bangers & Mash-Ups’, the choir made its debut at the world-famous Edinburgh Fringe.

With their own unique brand of musical joy, 94 singers arrived at Scotland’s capital in cars, trains and planes to perform songs ranging from Lose Yourself by Eminem, Sweet Child o' Mine by Guns 'n Roses and a ballad of Whitney Houston's hits.

The one hour show on The Mound was so captivating, even a fly-past from the Red Arrows couldn’t distract the 500 large crowd from the music.

All Smiles - The choir wowing the audience before the Red Arrows fly over, adding to their incredible show (Image: Funky Voices)

Kath Maloney, a member of the choir, said: “Singing in the choir was amazing, the atmosphere in Edinburgh was quite something, especially along The Fringe as well.

"Performing outside the National Gallery was a fantastic experience.”

The Red Arrows flying over really added to the performance.

Kath continues: “The Red Arrows flying over was a complete coincidence, we didn’t know it was going to happen.

"Despite the noise from the Red Arrows, we managed to carry on singing and remembered our place in the song.”

The following day, patrons of Edinburgh’s legendary beer hall, ‘Brewhemia’ enjoyed not only a rock ‘n roll performance but also the spectacular BBC ‘The Voice’ star, Cleopatra Higgins, who joined Funky Voices for an impromptu cameo.

Unity - Members of the choir flood the Brehemia with the collective voices and get all patrons involved in their songs (Image: Funky Voices)

Kath said: “At Brewhemia there was just a small balcony stage for us all the perform on, and as there were 94 of us, Sandra said if we were happy not to see her we could stand somewhere else and perform.

“Some of us stood and danced around tables and sang down with all the people eating their meals, who were also joining in with us. The atmosphere was amazing!”

She continues to share a heartwarming anecdote from the show, an example of how Funky Voices brings people together through music.

“I overheard a mother and daughter talking about our performance at the intermission, and they spoke about how much fun they were having,

"One thing I remember most is the mother who said, ‘they wouldn’t have had singing and dancing around tables and chairs at the pizza place’, where the little girl had wanted to go instead."

Amazing - Funky Voices collective voice singing some of the greatest hits over the decades (Image: Funky Voices)

Being a member of Funky Voices for three years, Edinburgh has been the biggest venue Kath has performed in so far.

She said: “It was quite funny thinking about how many people were videoing us from the crowd, but it really was an amazing experience at The Fringe.”

Funky Voice’s next performances include a role at Wherstead Park’s ‘Disco In The Park’ on Saturday 26 August and Colchester’s ‘A Night At The Proms’, on Friday 8 September.

The choir is always open to more members, to find out more go to: https://www.funkyvoices.co.uk