Caravan insurance company, InsureMy, has trawled Instagram to discover Britain's best destinations and attractions, as per hashtag count.

From the London Eye to the Lake District, here are the most Instagrammable tourist attractions, based on number of hashtags.

1 Lake District

The Cumbrian national park has been tagged in more than 4.9 million posts on the social media platform, thanks to its Game of Thrones-esque scenery and collection of lakes and mountains which beckon hikers and nature lovers.

2 London Eye

With more than 3.4 million #londoneye tags, the South Bank ride, which offers views across the Thames, is the second most Instagrammable tourist attraction in Britain.

3 Big Ben

One of London’s most iconic structures and the world’s most famous clock tower has amassed more than 3.3 million hashtags. Big Ben, attached to the House of Commons has long been one of Britain’s cultural icons.

4 Cotswolds

The quintessentially British and verdant Cotswolds countryside comes with a lot of quaint charm. With more than 2.4 million #cotswolds tags, lots of people would agree that region is worth a visit.

5 Peak District

Another natural park that is ridiculously breathtaking, the Peak District, with more than 2.1 hashtags, also comes with plenty of lakes and waterfalls and is a popular destination for swimmers and people who like to be active outdoors.

6 New Forest

Home to the long haired, wild roaming ponies, New Forest is full of wild, woodland charm and incredible vistas. With more than 1.8 million hashtags, lots of people would agree.

7 Buckingham Palace

Surprising low on the list, Buckingham Palace, the Royal Family’s HQ comes in at number seven. With more than 1.8 million posts using #buckinghampalace as a tag, the palace draws an international crowd of avid royalists all year round.

8 Snowdonia

The Welsh mountain range is popular with hikers who want to go for a sunrise climb. The hashtag #snowdonia has been used more than 1.2 million times in posts, many of which capture the mountain range’s early morning beauty.

9 Dartmoor National Park

This national park in Devon is popular with nature enthusiasts for its rocky hill tops and for its wildlife. With just over a million hashtags on Instagram, it’s the ninth most Instagrammable spot in the UK.

10 Isle of Skye

With dramatic, otherworldly scenery, the Isle of Skye in Scotland’s west is full of rugged wild beauty and stunning castles. Just under a million posts on Instagram have tried to capture the island’s immense beauty.