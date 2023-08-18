These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, August 18 to Sunday, August 20.

There will be several closures on the A12 in Essex this weekend (PA) (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, August 18 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 12 and 16 for reconstruction/renewal from 9 pm to 6 am.

Also on the Northbound way between Junction 25 and 26 there will be reconstruction and renewal works from 9 pm to 5 am.

Finally, the Park Lane exit and entry slip roads will be closed for barrier/fence safety repair works, also from 9 am to 5 pm.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed for maintenance works from 9.30 pm to 6 am.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 25 and 27 for maintenance works from 11 pm to 5 am.

Additionally, the Junction 25 and 26 entry slip roads will also be shut at the same time as part of these works.

Meanwhile, between Junction 29 and 30 on the clockwise way there will be a carriageway closure and entry slip road closure at Junction 29 for resurfacing works taking place from 11 pm to 6 am.

Finally, on the anti-clockwise way at Junction 28 there will be a carriageway closure between exit and enrty slip roads from 11 pm to 6 am.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, August 19 in Essex?

A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 12 and 16 for reconstruction/renewal from 9 pm to 6 am.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10 pm to 5 am.

M25

There are no closures on the Essex M25 junctions on this day.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, August 20 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 12 and 16 for reconstruction/renewal from 9 pm to 5 am.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10.30 pm to 5.30 am.

M25

There are no closures on the Essex M25 junctions on this day.