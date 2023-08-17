Live

A Levels: Live updates as Essex students get results

A Level Results 2023
Education
Essex
By Macaully Moffat

  • Live coverage as students across Essex eagerly await their A-level, T-level and BTEC results today
  • This year has seen the return to pre-Covid grading standards in England
  • To share your results with us, please email macaully.moffat@newsquest.co.uk

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos