Mountfitchet House Care Home in Stansted is one of three winners in this year's Essex Care Awards.
Awards also went to Manor Lodge in Chelmsford and Colne View in Halstead, which are also run by Care UK.
Mountfitchet House was named the winner in the 'diversity and inclusion' category, and staff were commended for "creating a safe and welcoming space for everyone".
The care home's team is made up of 20 different nationalities, as well as residents from all walks of life, who are encouraged to be themselves and share their likes and dislikes.
To make people feel included, the home has aimed for personal touches from having someone's favourite chocolate bar available to hosting events for St Patrick's Day and Singhalese New Year.
