On September 5, This Morning will attempt to retain its title in the daytime category against The Chase, Loose Women and The Repair Shop - the first NTAs since the show's former host Phillip Schofield's dramatic exit from the programme and ITV earlier this year.

Schofield and Holly Willoughby received a mixed reaction last year as This Morning won the NTA for Best Daytime Show for the fifth year in a row on October 13.

They have also both been snubbed for best TV presenter. Instead, 21-time winners Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will compete against Alison Hammond, Martin Lewis, Claudia Winkleman and Bradley Walsh for that honour.

Incredible news.

⁦@Rob7Burrow⁩ has made it to final shortlist ⁦of the National Television Awards for his film “Rob Burrow - Living with MND”.

He’s the bravest man I know.

⁦@Rob7Burrow⁩ has made it to final shortlist ⁦of the National Television Awards for his film "Rob Burrow - Living with MND".

Following Happy Valley's conclusion at the start of this year, the BBC crime drama will be hoping to take home some awards too, with Sarah Lancashire and James Norton both up for honours in addition to the gripping series being nominated in the returning drama category for the final time.

Sadly, not all the stars nominated for awards will be at the star-studded ceremony in London next month, with both the late Paul O'Grady and Dame Deborah James in the running to be posthumously recognised for respective TV projects filmed prior to their death.

See the full list of nominations below:

New Drama

1. Beyond Paradise

2. Blue Lights

3. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

4. Wednesday

Reality Competition

1. Love Island

2. Race Across the World

3. SAS: Who Dares Wins

4. The Traitors

Authored Documentary

1. Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words

2. Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now

3. Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction

4. Rob Burrow: Living with MND

Returning Drama

1. Call the Midwife

2. Happy Valley

3. Stranger Things

4. Vera

TV Presenter

1. Alison Hammond

2. Ant & Dec

3. Bradley Walsh

4. Claudia Winkleman

5. Martin Lewis

Factual

1. Clarkson’s Farm

2. Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs

3. Sort Your Life Out

4. The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

Drama Performance

1. Brenda Blethyn, DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera

2. India Amarteifio, Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

3. James Norton, Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley

4. Judy Parfitt, Sister Monica Joan, Call The Midwife

5. Sarah Lancashire, Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

1. Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

2. Gogglebox

3. I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

4. The Masked Singer

Serial Drama

1. Coronation Street

2. EastEnders

3. Emmerdale

4. Hollyoaks

TV Interview

1. Louis Theroux Interviews…

2. Piers Morgan Uncensored

3. The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show

4. The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama Performance

1. Charlotte Jordan, Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street

2. Danielle Harold, Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders

3. Dominic Brunt, Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale

4. Maureen Lipman, Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street

Quiz Game Show

1. Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

2. Richard Osman’s House Of Games

3. The 1% Club

4. The Chase Celebrity Special

Rising Star

1. Benjamin Chivers, Isaac, The Devil’s Hour

2. Bobby Brazier, Freddie Slater, EastEnders

3. Channique Sterling-Brown, Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street

4. Lewis Cope, Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale

Daytime

1. Loose Women

2. The Chase

3. The Repair Shop

4. This Morning

Comedy

1. Brassic

2. Ghosts

3. Ted Lasso

4. Young Sheldon

Talent Show

1. Britain’s Got Talent

2. Strictly Come Dancing

3. The Great British Bake Off

4. The Great British Sewing Bee

The final round of voting for the National Television Awards is open and the winners will be announced at the ceremony hosted by Joel Dommett at The O2 on September 5.