The two charities have been working with BBC EastEnders to ensure Alfie’s story is “authentic”.

Alfie is played by Shane Richie, who was introduced to one of Prostate Cancer UK’s supporters affected by the disease, which “gave him the opportunity to understand what it’s like to experience the disease first-hand”, the charity said.

The BBC said the storyline will “follow Alfie and those around him as he discovers and comes to terms with his diagnosis”.

EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw previously teased that there will be a “tough road ahead” for Alfie following the health update.

On Monday, Mr Clenshaw said: “When we first embarked on this storyline we knew it was imperative that we worked alongside Prostate Cancer UK and Macmillan Cancer Support to take on and accurately portray such an emotional and pivotal storyline for Alfie, and one that many viewers may relate to.

“Shane (Richie) has thoughtfully portrayed the realities of being diagnosed with prostate cancer with grace and understanding.

“We hope that this storyline resonates with the audience, and that we represent it as sensitively, and as accurately, as possible.”

Amy Rylance, head of improving care at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “It’s been a pleasure working alongside EastEnders on their prostate cancer storyline, and we salute the BBC for approaching Prostate Cancer UK to ensure the narrative is as close to real life as possible.

“Every man’s experience of prostate cancer is unique, and it’s so important for viewers to be given accurate information about the disease.

“It’s been a privilege to provide insight into Alfie Moon’s journey with prostate cancer, ensuring an authentic story is told every step of the way.

“Introducing Shane (Richie) to one of our supporters affected by prostate cancer gave him the opportunity to understand what it’s like to experience the disease first-hand.”

Alfie Moon returned to Albert Square last September determined to win back the love of his life Kat Slater, but discovered she was in a relationship with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

Alfie and Kat’s fiery relationship was at the centre of many major storylines but their union came to a sudden end in 2018 when it emerged that Alfie had secretly fathered a son with her cousin Hayley.

Moon decided to flee Walford in January 2019, making an enemy of Phil in the process.

The character first featured in EastEnders in November 2002 and has been at the heart of storylines about dementia, cot death and infidelity.