Each month, the Roads Policing Unit (RPU) carry out policing activities targeting drivers who break the law on Essex roads or make poor driving decisions, causing harm to other road users.

Under the Safer Essex Roads Partnership, Vision Zero is a partnership approach to tackle poor and dangerous driving which aims to have no road deaths in Essex by 2040 or sooner.

Vision Zero days identify locations across the county where problematic road-related issues prevent the safe road use for everyone.

Between April and June, Vision Zero days issued 3,728 tickets for offences known as the Fatal Four - offences that are recognised contributory factors in serious and fatal collisions.

Those drivers were issued tickets for speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, careless driving and using a mobile phone whilst driving - all offences which distract the driver and take their attention away from the road.

Vision Zero involves a range of policing activities, including static police check areas and dedicated patrols within the targeted area.

Over the three-month period, RPU officers worked with local council enforcement officers, Speedwatch volunteers and pupils from Schoolwatch where pupils interact with speeding drivers to impress upon the motorist the impact their driving could have on other road users, including pupils walking to and from school.

In addition to tickets being issued, RPU made 32 arrests for traffic and other crimes, seized 139 vehicles for no insurance and licence offences and a further 564 road offences enforced.

During this period of time, Vision Zero targeted locations in Southend, Colchester, Thurrock, Brentwood, Braintree, Stansted, Clacton, Maldon, Chelmsford, Harlow, Canvey, Basildon, and Epping.

SERP have launched the Vision Zero Pledge calling on all drivers to pledge their support to the elimination of deaths and serious injuries on the county’s roads.

By signing the pledge, available on the SERP website, members of the community will be asked to take action in several ways when using our roads: some of the ways are:

• To be alert, considerate and careful, every time you use the roads

• To drive within the posted speed limit or more slowly, to allow for unforeseen risks

• To always wear a seatbelt and insist that passengers do the same

• To put your mobile phone away or on silent when driving and avoid other distractions

Pledge your support by visiting saferessexroads.org/visionzero/pledge