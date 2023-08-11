More than 2.8 million passengers passed through the terminal in July, equivalent to 102 per cent of the total served in July 2019.

The start of peak summer holiday season also saw the airport experience its busiest ever July, and the third busiest month in the airport's history.

An average of 90,322 passengers came through the airport each day during the month, up from 88,709 in 2022, and 97,000 passengers passed through on July 31, making it the busiest day of the year so far.

Stansted Airport's managing director Gareth Powell (Image: London Stansted)

The month also saw the airport celebrate the 80th anniversary of its runway, as well as the most recent visit of a US president, as Joe Biden arrived in Air Force One ahead of the President's audience with the King.

Gareth Powell, London Stansted's managing director, said: "We are proud to be the first major UK airport to report volumes in excess of what we saw in 2019, before the pandemic.

"Our summer getaway has got off to a very strong start thanks to the hard work and dedication of our colleagues and great collaboration with all our airport partners."