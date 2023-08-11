These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Get more great stories like this delivered to your inbox every day by signing up to our morning newsletter - don't miss out!

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, August 11 to Sunday, August 13.

There will be several closures on the A12 in Essex this weekend (PA) (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, August 11 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 12 and 16 for reconstruction/renewal from 9 pm to 6 am.

Also on the Northbound way at Junction 25 there will be a carriageway closure between the exit and entry slip roads from 9 pm on Friday (August 11) to 5 am on Monday (August 14)

Additionally, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 25 between 9 pm and 1 am.

Meanwhile, on the Southbound way between Junction 29 and 27 there will be a carriageway closure and an entry slip road closure at Junction 27 for barrier/fence safety repair from 9 pm to 5 am.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed for maintenance works from 11 pm to 6 am.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way from Junction 27 to 25 there will be a carriageway closure for maintenance works from 11 pm to 5 am.

Also, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 26 at the same time under the same works.

Alongside that on the anti-clockwise way at Junction 28 there will be carriageway and lane closures for joint inspections from 11 pm to 6 am.

Finally, between Junction 30 and 29 on the anti-clockwise way there will be a carriageway closure and entry slip road closure for resurfacing works from 11.30 pm to 5.30 am.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, August 12 in Essex?

A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 12 and 16 for reconstruction/renewal from 9 pm to 6 am.

Also on the Northbound way at Junction 25 there will be a carriageway closure between the exit and entry slip roads from 9 pm on Friday (August 11) to 5 am on Monday (August 14).

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 8 pm to 10 am.

M25

There are no closures on the Essex M25 junctions on this day.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, August 13 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 12 and 16 for reconstruction/renewal from 9 pm to 6 am.

Meanwhile, once again the Northbound way at Junction 25 there will be a carriageway closure between the exit and entry slip roads from 9 pm on Friday (August 11) to 5 am on Monday (August 14).

Additionally, an entry slip road closure at Junction 25 will last from midnight on Monday to 5 am later that same day.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10 pm to 5 am.

M25

There are no closures on the Essex M25 junctions on this day.