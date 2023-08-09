Essex rail operator Greater Anglia confirmed its West Anglia and East Anglia main lines are blocked following a signalling fault at Liverpool Street station.

Disruption is expected to continue until 7.30pm today.

⚠ NEW: Due to a fault with the signalling system at #LondonLiverpoolStreet some lines are blocked.



Train services running to and from this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised.



Service Updates, Alterations & Delay Repay here ⏲👇 — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) August 9, 2023

Southend-bound passengers are able to use Greater Anglia tickets on C2C services between Fenchurch Street and Shoebury.

A statement on the Greater Anglia website says: "Network Rail engineers are on site and aim to fix the fault in a timely manner.

"Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption.

"Advance purchase tickets holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled."