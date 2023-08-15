The young musicians are expected to confidently sight-read and be a playing standard equivalent to Grade 7.

The free open audition workshop takes place on Sunday, September 10 at Chelmsford County High School.

Meanwhile, Tony Hougham, principal Bass for the Royal Opera House, will lead a workshop helping young musicians prepare and present for auditions.

The day will end with players performing to the audition panel with the aim of gaining a place in the prestigious Essex Youth Orchestra.

Beverley Heard, Essex Music Service, Ensembles Officer, said: “It is a great opportunity for any young musician to learn how to audition well, in any situation, whether that is for an orchestra audition or for entry to a Music Conservatoire.”

For more information, please visit: www.essexmusichub.org.uk/site/essex-youth-orchestra-auditions-september-2023/

Later this month, Essex Youth Orchestra will be on tour with concerts in Maastricht and Belgium.

Then, they will be back in Essex for a final concert at St Mary’s Church, Saffron Walden on Saturday 26 August at 7.30pm.

Further details on this free concert, with no need to book, can be found here: /www.essexmusichub.org.uk/site/essex-youth-orchestra-performs-saffron-walden-26-august-7-30pm/