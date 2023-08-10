There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

Whether you're looking for a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or more, there are usually plenty of options.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Roxie

Roxie (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - 10 years old

Breed - Rhodesian Ridgeback crossbreed

Colour - Red

If you want to adopt Roxie you can view their full profile here.

Roxie came into the care of the RSPCA with no history, although they are convinced she has spent most of her life in a loving family home.

She is described as being a "lovely companion" for walks and just spending time curled up on the sofa.

Roxie could live with children over 10 years old and potentially another dog pending a dog meet.

Coco

Coco (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Three years old

Breed - Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Colour - White and Black

If you want to adopt Coco you can view their full profile here.

Coco is described as "happy, smiley, cuddly and full of fun" and is looking for a forever home.

He has lived with other dogs before and gets on well with the dogs he has met whilst in the care of the RSPCA, so could live with another one pending an introduction.

Any children in the home should be over the age of 10 years old and be used to boisterous dogs.

Lottie

Lottie (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Four years old

Breed - Chihuahua

Colour - Cream

If you want to adopt Lottie you can view their full profile here.

Lottie is a dog who came into the care of the RSPCA through no fault of her own and is currently finding her feet in her foster home.

She is described as "a bit nervous by nature" but is slowly gaining in confidence and has started interacting and playing with the resident chihuahuas in the foster home.

Lottie is housetrained, likes a bit of company on occasion and walks nicely on a lead when out for a stroll.

Dandelion and Burdock

Dandelion and Burdock (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female (Dandelion) and Male (Burdock)

Age - Stated as 'Young' on the profile

Breed - Dwarf Lop

Colour - Grey/Brown

If you want to adopt Dandelion and Burdock you can view their full profile here.

Dandelion and Burdock came into the care of Danaher Animal Home after being abandoned and left to fend for themselves.

They are described as an "adventurous pair" who love exploring and would love to find a new home together.

In terms of suitability, they would be great for first-time owners and families with young children.