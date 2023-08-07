Withams MP Priti Patel has written to health secretary Steve Barclay for an update on the inquiry into mental health services in Essex, following the announcement that it would be moving to a statutory footing.

The independent inquiry into mental health services in Essex was first announced in 2021.

Since then, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding the inquiry after the non-statutory inquiry encouraged just 30% of named staff to agree to attend evidence sessions.

Priti raised concerns about the lack of engagement with the independent inquiry and her concerns were echoed by the previous chair of the independent inquiry, Dr Geraldine Strathdee.

On June 28, 2023 the health secretary announced that having listened to these concerns, as well as those relating to ongoing safety issues at the trust, that the Government would seek to give the inquiry statutory powers.

Since the announcement, families and Members of Parliament are still waiting for further information from the Department for Health and Social Care about the progress of the inquiry, its terms of reference and who the new Chair of the Statutory Inquiry is going to be.

Priti Patel is now hoping for an update to the inquiry in the hopes of putting an end to the delays faced by families waiting for answers.

Priti said: “The inquiry into mental health services in Essex has been ongoing for the last two years and substantial progress has not been made.

“Now that the inquiry has statutory powers, it is paramount that the Department is transparent and efficient in conducting this inquiry efficiently.

“Families who have experienced these tragedies should not be going through any more delays and deserve closure as quickly as possible.

“I have therefore asked the Health Secretary for an update regarding the progress of the inquiry, particularly when it comes to whether the terms of reference have been drawn and who the new chair of the inquiry is going to be.

“I look forward to receiving an urgent update from him.”