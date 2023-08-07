Two of the four men were allegedly wearing balaclavas as they demanded money from the victim before assaulting him and stealing his bag containing his phone.

Police were called to Tindal Street in Chelmsford at around 4pm on Monday, July 24 following the reports of a theft and assault.

Images of two men have been released as part of a police appeal with the hopes of identifying the men in connection with the investigation.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are appealing for the public’s help to identify these two men in connection with an ongoing theft and assault investigation in Chelmsford.

“The victim was selling magazines close to High Chelmer Shopping Centre when they were approached by four men, two of which were wearing balaclavas.

“Investigating officers are appealing for the public’s help to identify these two men in connection with this investigation.

“If you recognise them or have any further information which could assist, please contact us.

“Please quote incident 756 of 24 July when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”