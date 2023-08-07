Scouts from north and mid-Essex are among the 4,500 British scouts aged 14 to 17 who travelled to an international jamboree in South Korea for 12 days of activities at the World Scout Jamboree.

The campsite near the south-western town of Buan has been hit by temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius.

Some of the young teens have needed treatment for heat-related illnesses and the children have been moved to hotels in Seoul for the next two days to help “alleviate the pressure” on the campsite.

A spokesman for the UK Scout Association said: “Coaches of our young people and volunteers have already starting safely arriving in Seoul.

“They are settling into their accommodation.

“As we are the largest contingent, our hope is that this helps alleviate the pressure on the site overall.

“We know that may be a disappointment for some and we will continue the Jamboree experience in Seoul, working with Korean authorities on a programme of activities so our young people still get the most from their time in Korea.

“Young people will travel home as originally planned from August 13.

“While we have been on site at the Jamboree, the UK volunteer team has worked extremely hard with the organisers, for our youth members and adult volunteers to have enough food and water to sustain them, shelter from the unusually hot weather, and toilets and washing facilities appropriate for an event of this scale.”

The world scouting body has asked the South Korean government to end the event early but it was decided that it would continue.

The World Organisation of the Scout Movement (WOSM) said in a statement: “We have been informed that the UK Contingent has decided to leave the Jamboree camp early, allowing the scouts to continue their Jamboree experience in Seoul until they are scheduled to travel home.”

“The host (Korean Scout Association) decided to go ahead with the event, assuring that they will do everything possible to address the issues caused by the heatwave by adding additional resources.

“We continue to call on the host and the Korean government to honour their commitments to mobilise additional financial and human resources, and to make the health and safety of the participants their top priority.”

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We understand that a decision has been taken by Scouts UK to relocate British scouts from the World Scout Jamboree at SaeManGeum to Seoul.

“The Embassy remains in close contact with Scouts UK and will continue to provide support where required.”