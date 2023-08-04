The historic pub, Leather Bottle in The Street in Pleshey will be opening at the weekend.

It comes after a new premises licence was granted by Chelmsford City Council following an application by the new business owner Kathryn Kilpin.

The pub, which is undergoing renovations ahead of its opening day on Saturday, August 5, will be open until 10pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and until 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays. It is closed on Mondays.

The pub will not be serving food yet but some food trucks will be available in the meantime, a post on social media said.

Pub- outside The Leather Bottle pub (Image: Google)

Chelmsford City Council licensing committee heard from the parish council, which supported the opening while adding the previous landlord had held very loud events that could be heard throughout the entire village.

The committee added that if there is evidence of public nuisance, then it is open to people to request a review of the premises licence, in which case the matter would come back before the committee.

Ms Kilpin put in her plans which included an idea for how The Leather Bottle might work as a community pub.

Keith, who lived near Dunmow, took over the running of The Leather Bottle between 2014 and 2017 before his death at the age of 49 in 2019.

During that time it was listed as an Asset of Community Value. Once listed as Assets of Community Value with the local authority, the local community will be informed if they are listed for sale.

The community can then enact the Community Right to Bid, which gives them a moratorium period of six months to determine if they can raise the finance to purchase the asset.

Part of the building is believed to date from the 15th century when Pleshey Castle was still in use. It is believed to have been used as a pub for about 150 years.

Ms Kilpin has been approached for comment.