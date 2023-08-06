The winners of the awards, which are organised by the Guild of Fine Food, were announced on Monday after more than 500 judges took part in blind taste tests to rate the quality of food producers across the country and the rest of the world.

More than 14,000 food and drink products from 109 countries were assessed over the course of 89 judging days in London and Dorset, and less than two per cent of them were awarded the top accolade of three stars.

Now in its 30th year, organisers say it is the largest global accreditation scheme for food and drink.

Winners - Thursday Cottage won awards for four of its products

In total, Essex food businesses bagged 79 prizes, with only two products securing the ultra-rare three stars.

Essex Great Taste Awards 2023 winners

Here’s a list of the Essex businesses that won awards, and the products they won prizes for.

Three stars

Tiptree-based Thursday Cottage won a three-star rating for its English Heritage toffee apple curd.

Novus Tea, based in Bradwell-on-Sea, was awarded three stars for its rooibos espresso.

Two stars

Hadley’s Dairy – Bali 70 per cent dark cream truffle, rhubarb ice cream, and salted caramel ice cream

Frinton Farms – British pumpkin seed oil

Shirley’s Jollof Paste – chicken jollof paste

Redchurch Brewery – Fader Juicy IPA

Lambton and Jackson – juniper smoked salmon and smoked salmon pate

Louisa’s Honey – chestnut honey and lime honey

Mad Mike’s Chilli Jam – Mad Mike’s cheeky chipotle

Osborne & Sons – smoked chilli salt and smoked cod roe mayonnaise

Bermondsey Street Bees – Royal Albert Dock honey

S J Frederick & Sons – Temple Farm free range bronze turkey and Temple Farm free range bronze turkey crown

Thursday Cottage – passionfruit curd

Wild and Rooted Farming – sirloin steak

One star