Among those handed hefty prison sentences in June include a man who killed an off-duty police officer in a horror crash caused when he "dozed off" at the wheel.

And the leaders of a six person drug line have been locked up after a police investigation led to a devastating raid.

Here’s a round-up of some of the high profile cases which have resulted in lengthy spells of imprisonment this month.

Ten years for man who controlled and raped woman

A MAN who controlled and raped a woman he met on a dating app has been jailed for ten years.

Controlling - rapist Daniel Cox has been given ten years in prison (Image: Essex Police)

Daniel Cox, of Albany Gardens, Colchester, pinned his victim down and raped her as she cried and told him of the pain she was in.

A jury at Ipswich Crown Court was told on one occasion she escaped from a bathroom window after Cox locked her inside his home.

The victim told the court “this feels like hell and I want to die” as Cox was sentenced to ten years in prison this morning.

Combined 11 years for ringleaders of Southend drugs gang

LEON Frroku, 20, of Colne Road, Shoebury, and Nathan Muskitta, 23, of Sutton Road, Southend, were charged with the supply of class A drugs, namely crack cocaine and heroin, between May 2021 and June 2022.

Serving time - Leon Frroku and Nathan Muskitta (Image: Essex Police)

Judge Samantha Cohen said: “You six involved yourself in different ways in the running, organisation and carrying out of a criminal enterprise which supplied Class A drugs primarily to the Southend and Leigh areas.

“People who are addicted to Class A drugs can be extremely vulnerable and it is an activity which devastates the lives of those who take the drugs and their families who watch the destruction it reaps."

Frroku was sentenced to eight years in prison, whilst Muskitta was jailed for three years.

Seven years for lorry driver who caused the death of off-duty policeman

A LORRY driver who caused the death of a “truly wonderful” off-duty police officer when he “dozed off” at the wheel has been jailed for seven years.

Tragic - PC Tris Baker died after a lorry driven by Robert Harrison crashed into him (Image: Essex Police)

PC Tris Baker died after a lorry driven by Robert Harrison crashed into him on the A1060 in Roxwell, near Chelmsford, in September 2021.

Harrison was travelling at 55mph in the 40mph limit and failed to negotiate a bend, swerving into oncoming traffic and striking Mr Baker’s Ford Fiesta.

The police officer, who was on his way home from picking his 11-year-old stepdaughter up from school, died from his “catastrophic” injuries at the scene.

Harrison, of St Clair Close, Clacton, admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

Teens jailed for combined eight years after ruthless attack on taxi driver

TWO teenagers were jailed for a combined eight years after ruthlessly dragging a taxi driver out of his car and stomping on him repeatedly in Grays.

Thugs - Edward Wall and Ollie McKenzie were jailed for a combined eight years on GBH and ABH charges (Image: Essex Police)

Edward Wall, 19, of, Webster Road, Stanford-le-Hope and Ollie McKenzie, 19, of, Stour Road, Grays were charged with GBH for an attack near the Wharf Pub in Wharf Road South, Grays around 11.30pm on May 19, 2022.

Judge Graham said: “You both left the victim seriously injured and then fled the scene.

“It is clear from the photos that the victim had been given a serious beating."

