A generation is defined by the Pew Research Centre as the group of people born within a 15-to-20-year span of each other.

Often a generation’s worldview can be shaped by events that occur during their formative years or their early adulthood.

Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, Gen Z and the newly emerging Gen Alpha are the generations that describe most of us currently, but how do you tell which group you belong to?

What generation am I part of?





Baby Boomers

Baby boomers were born anywhere between 1946 and 1964 following the end of the Second World War. The generation is named after the birth rate spike that occurred after World War II ended.

Gen X

Generation X is anyone born between 1965 and 1980, according to Beresford Research. It is the generation that immediately follows the baby boomers, and is described as “resourceful, independent, and keen on maintaining a work-life balance.”

Millennials

Generation Y, more commonly known as Millennials, were born between 1981 and 1996. The Pew Research Centre says the cutoff year was chosen to highlight political, social and economic factors that defined the groups formative years, for example 9/11. A millennial would have been old enough to understand the significance of the attacks, whereas someone in Gen Z would have been too young.

Gen Z

Gen Z were born between 1997 and 2012, with technology playing a big part in the dividing line between this generation and the prior one. While millennials grew up as the iPhone and modern technology was evolving, Gen Z’ers grew up in a world dominated by it.

What is the current generation called?





Generation Alpha

This generation represents anyone born after 2012. It is expected that the generation will end in the early to mid-2020s.